The Reliant All-Star Educators Program recognized 15 outstanding Coastal Bend teachers on June 10, with $1,000 grants through a new joint effort between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant. Beeville ISD educator Juan Casas was one of the recipients. Casas teaches science, technology and math to kindergarten students at Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center. Despite facing recent difficulties in his personal life, his priority is making sure his students’ academic and social-emotional needs are met. School administrators submitted dozens of nominations in the first year of the program. The winning educators were selected by a panel of judges based on their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) into the curriculum, student impact and teaching style, as well as, any unique challenges they’ve overcome.
The grants will be used to provide additional resources and supplies in their classrooms. “At Reliant, we recognize the sacrifices teachers make every day to educate our children,” said Reliant President Elizabeth Killinger. “We’re proud to join forces with the Hooks to celebrate the Coastal Bend educators who continuously do more than what is asked of them.”
Information submitted by Reliant All-Star Educators Program