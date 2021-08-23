Some students may remember Martina Villarreal as their teacher or principal.
After dedicating 29 years to the Beeville Independent School District, she will now also be remembered for her work behind the scenes.
A group of 20 teachers will participate in a mentorship program to assist new teachers in their first and second years of teaching. The grant provides over $32,000 for training resources for mentors as well as stipends.
Villarreal, the district’s director of federal and special programs, said the number of teachers involved might grow, but the total number is capped at 50.
“This program was possible because of a competitive grant we applied for and received,” said Villarreal. “The mentors will be able to coach their mentees in different areas throughout the year. Being a teacher takes a lot of passion, patience and love and we want to be their support system.”
Villarreal said the program is broken down into two semesters with a minimum of 12 hours each.
“I know they’re going to surpass those hours throughout the year,” she said. “They can help with classroom management, to lesson plans or student engagement – any area they see their mentee may be struggling with. We introduced them last week and you could just see and feel their relief as soon as they met. I knew just by the look in their eyes that this program was going to be great.”
Superintendent Travis Fanning said even though a teacher shortage is a statewide issue, the program is about more than retention.
“The goal is to get better,” said Fanning. “We want seasoned professionals that are good at their craft. We want them to keep teaching and love what they do and this program is going to help provide that support and confidence for stronger teachers. And that’s what we want for our students.”
One set of mentor and mentee are also husband and wife.
They said they were completely surprised when they learned the news, but are looking forward to a new dynamic in their marriage.
Ashley Cano, who is now the Project Lead the Way teacher at the Joe Barnhart Academy, will be mentoring her husband Levi Garza for the position she just left as the AV Coding teacher.
“I am nervous but I’m more excited,” said Cano. “I learned a lot of different techniques that I think will help us but really I’m just glad that I get to be there for him and guide him because it’s important. The first three years of teaching are tough. I’m happy I’ll be there for him during the tough times and we can get through it together.”
Garza said since he and Cano share the same passions and teaching philosophy, they will make a great team.
“I started subbing and I fell in love with teaching all over again and I love these kids,” he said. “I’m glad my previous job brought me here and now I get to do what I really love and so does my wife. Beeville is our home now.
“And it’s nice to know that if I need help or I struggle I have someone to go to for help who knows exactly where I’m coming from because this was her job.”
The couple will be working together at Moreno Junior High and the Joe Barnhart Academy this year and look forward to meeting new students as well as the staff that has treated them like family for the last few years.
