Teachers at Beeville ISD have a new minimum salary for the 2022-2023 school year.
During the regular Beeville ISD school board meeting, it became clear to the board that a teacher’s salary plays a major role in teacher retention and recruitment.
At the recommendation of Superintendent Travis Fanning and Dr. Darryl Cobb, the director of human resources and talent management, the board passed a 5% increase to the base teacher’s salary.
According to Fanning, this increase would put the base salary at $51,500 per year, on top of any signing bonus for newly hired teachers.
In addition to the new increase, existing teachers at Beeville ISD will see an equity raise.
During the meeting, the following items were discussed:
• Mary Lou Barrientes and Laura Castillo were given the Mighty Trojan Award.
• The board heard an innovation update, a technology update, a property and construction update, a security update, a business office report, a procurement report, a school board annual CEC hours report and an update on the balance score card and BISD’s strategic plan.
• Heard an update on the local property value appraisal and the State Comptroller property protest. The Texas Comptroller accepted 20 objections from Beeville ISD.
• Updated the board policy for employment practices.
• Entered into an interlocal participation agreement with TASB Risk Management Fund.
• Approved a contract for appeal and audit services with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collings and Mott LLP.
• Approved the usage of the Emergency Connectivity Fund and ESSER III Grant Funds for 1,400 laptop computers.
• Approved the usage of the E-Rate and ESSER III grant funds for the purchase of internet connectivity equipment.
• Entered into a cardholder agreement with Simmons Bank.
• Authorized the competitive procurement for the purchase of a food service box truck.
• Implemented a school physical activity and nutrition survey.
• Implemented the Capturing Kids Heart Professional Learning for Beeville ISD.
• Approved the 2022-2023 Instructional Material Allotment and Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills certification.
• Approved the superintendent’s recommendations to renew or issue teacher and consultant contracts.
• Approved an amendment for the chief of staff’s contract.
