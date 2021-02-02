The investigation continues into a nighttime blaze that rendered a home unlivable while forcing a great-grandmother to start over again.
Ophelia Galarza, on Jan. 19, was sifting through the ashes and the remains of the charred belongings in her burned out home in the 1000 block of North Morris Street in Beeville. Galarza said she was at home alone before a friend had taken her out to eat on the evening of Jan. 16. They then went to the VFW Post No. 9170 in Beeville to shoot pool when she received a frantic telephone call from her niece, asking if Galarza was in her house.
When she told her niece no one was in the house, Galarza then found out that place in which she lived for six years was on fire.
“I moved here from Victoria after my husband died in 2004,” she said. “I lost my refrigerator, my table, my stove. Everything is destroyed.”
Galarza said she had been in a depression lately because the anniversary of her late husband Juan’s death passed on Dec. 31. His birthday was Jan. 15.
“All that I had was stuff that my husband had bought. That was all I had left,” she said while choking up. “Now that’s all gone. All of the pictures of us that were hanging on the wall are all gone.”
But Galarza still considers herself blessed, not only because no one was at home when the blaze ignited just after 10 p.m., but also because of how her family members have come to her aid. Some were even helping to remove debris from the house, which will have to be torn down.
As for rebuilding, Galarza is optimistic that will eventually occur; however, despite owning the property, she did not have fire insurance. Various area residents have come to the aid of Galarza and others who were living in the house – her granddaughter Gabbi Buentello and her 3-year-old daughter Neveah and an infant daughter Rae’lynn, who was born the day after the fire. During the Bee-Picayune’s interview, a woman pulled up in a vehicle to drop off donated clothing, pledging to return with toys for the children.
“People are coming like popcorn, delivering me food and clothing,” Galarza said. “It’s been a blessing.”
Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze appears to have started in a bedroom and that there is no evidence of foul play at this time.
“It was mainly contained to the front living room, bedroom and bathroom,” he said. “There was heat, smoke and water damage to the rest of the house.”
There were 22 firefighters who responded to the scene with two pumper trucks, one ladder truck and two support vehicles, Burris said. They remained in service for two hours. While the house is a total loss, no other structures were harmed.
“The men and women did an outstanding job,” he said.
Galarza said she will be moving between family members’ homes while her granddaughter and the children are staying with Buentello’s other grandmother. Clothing items are the family’s greatest need, and organizations such as Agape Mobile Ministry have pledged to lend their support.
Galarza said she takes a size large blouse, pants ranging between sizes 10-12, shoe size 7 1/2, panties size 7 and brassiere size 34B.
According to a Facebook post by the Pawnee Volunteer Fire Department, which is collecting donations for the family, Buentello takes medium/large blouses and size 9 pants. Her daughters take a size 3T-4T and 0-3 months.