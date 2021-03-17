Firefighters believe a downed powerline is responsible for igniting a stubborn blaze off State Highway 202.
Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene at the Coleto Cattle Unlimited property across from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Garza West Unit just after 12:30 p.m., and they remained in service for approximately eight hours.
“It was a fast-moving fire because of the high wind,” he said. “The recent hard freeze dried the grass. Plus, it was high grass in there.”
Officials estimate that the fire consumed 636 acres. If not for the mutual aid response from many other agencies, Burris said the fire likely would have caused much more damage. No structures were harmed, and no one was injured, but multiple round bales of hay and some fencing burned.
Beeville firefighters were assisted by their counterparts from the Skidmore, Tynan, Papalote, Refugio, Goliad Weesatche, Ander-Weiser, George West, Swinney Switch, Schroeder fire departments, Bee County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters are bracing for the likelihood of additional large wildfires because of the abundance of dry vegetation following the cold, windy conditions during the week of Feb. 14 that brought snow and ice to much of the state. The now brittle grass and brush is the ideal fuel to quickly turn a small spark into a large blaze. Burris reminds residents to exercise extreme caution with any outdoor burning activities.
When it comes to burning household trash, he recommends doing so in a screened burn barrel.
“And try not burn on a windy day,” Burris said.