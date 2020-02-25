Blazes consume three structures in one morning

BEEVILLE – In just five hours, three blazes consumed three structures. But no one was hurt.
The first fire on Feb. 13, which claimed a barn and a greenhouse on Wildcat Drive north of Beeville, remains under investigation, said Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris.
“When we got there, it was already pretty involved,” Burris said of the blaze that was reported at 6:30 a.m.
Just after units from Beeville, Pettus, Normanna and Pawnee left the scene, a second fire was reported. This one claimed a travel trailer in the 1000 block of West Claire Street in Beeville.
Jaime Hernandez, spokesman for the Beeville Fire Department, said the blaze is being ruled an electrical fire and one man living in the trailer at the time.
No one was hurt as a result of either fire.