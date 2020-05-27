BLL cancels 2020 season

BEEVILLE – There will be no Little League baseball or softball in Beeville this season.
In a post on the Beeville Little League Facebook page, Sid Arismendez, board president, announced the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“It is with a sad heart that I must report that the Beeville Little League Board has voted to cancel this year’s season,” Arismendez’s post read. “Little League International has just released directives that would make this year’s season impossible. This decision was not made without careful consideration for the health and safety of our children and all those volunteers and participants who make our season a possibility.”
Little League International (LLI) recently issued a 42-page season resumption guide on its website. It included directives to its members leagues on how to safely conduct a season this year.
Those directives, Arismendez said in the post, would have made it “financially impossible” to host a season.
“The protocols would have called for every child to wear a mask, 6 feet of spacing in the dugouts, every child to have their own equipment and that equipment would have to be separated throughout the game,” the post read.
“Additionally, we as a league would be responsible for sanitizing all equipment daily, including the baseballs every two innings, while providing hand sanitizer for all the children and parents.
“The costs associated with these directives would have to come without the ability to run a concession stand. This would financially be impossible as our organization utilizes the concession stand proceeds to cover all these types of expenditures.”
Limitations on attendees for the games was also a factor, Arismendez said.
“Moreover, it was being requested that only parents attend the games and immediately depart with their children after the games,” he said. “The majority of Beeville Little League is our T-ball division, which is made up of no less than 16 teams of 12-14 (children ranging from 3 to 6 years old), it would be impossible to comply with the protocols as set forth by Little League International.”
The league’s board, Arismendez said, is offering two options to parents of players who paid the yearly registration fee.
Option 1 would see the player receive his/her uniform and the parent to receive a partial refund of their fees.
Option 2 would also see the player receive their uniform, but in place of the partial refund, the player would receive full credit for registration for the 2021 season.
The league announced on March 13 that all league activity had been postponed until at least April 6 as the direction of Little League International.
Just six days later, the league announced that postponement would be extended through May 11 under new guidelines issued by LLI.
On April 30, Little League International announced that it was canceling its World Series and region tournaments for all levels of play. The organization also announced a credit for affiliation fees for chartered programs and released its season resumption guide.