The Blue Ribbon Country Store encountered an individual who allegedly stole approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise on June 13. However, thanks to attentive employees and a surveillance system, the store was able to catch the face of the alleged shoplifter.
According to Katie Colvin, the assistant manager, and Danny Gomez, the general manager, multiple pairs of shoes were stolen, along with a Yeti duffle bag, which the alleged shoplifter used to store the stolen goods.
Once workers believed that there was criminal activity going on, Colvin and Gomez checked their surveillance system as well as the location that the alleged thief was loitering around and found multiple items were taken.
Colvin and Gomez filed a police report regarding the person caught in their surveillance footage. They are also working with their security provider to ensure the investigation goes smoothly.
Shortly after the incident, Colvin and Gomez took to Facebook to see if the public had any additional information they could provide.
“That Facebook post has reached 27,000 people,” said Gomez. “... It’s all for nothing though if nothing happens.”
“We have had members of the community reach out to us and give us some leads and tips,” said Colvin. “We passed those all along to the Sheriff’s Department as well.”
While the incident is being investigated, Colvin and Gomez have shared their surveillance footage with other businesses so they may keep an eye out. Additionally, Colvin stated that another local business had reached out to them to say they had sighted the alleged shoplifter, however no objects were said to have been stolen from that store.
“He’s definitely been in other locations around town and he’s definitely been seen,” said Colvin. “There’s still hope for us to recover some of these funds that he stole from us and actually get somebody to be held accountable for his actions.”
Colvin and Gomez have placed pictures of the alleged perpetrator around their store. They plan to press charges if possible.
Gomez said that this incident is unusual, as they have not noticed many attempted thefts from their store in recent memory.
“We are pretty much diligent out at the store and keep our eyeballs on everybody,” said Gomez. “The key is having staff in place so that way there’s not an opportunity to steal because the thieves know they are being watched. We are normally pretty good at that.”
Colvin noted that she and other local businesses are becoming increasingly nervous due to increasing prices across all merchandise.
“I think that people are just looking for an easy opportunity to get something for free,” said Colvin.
Colvin and Gomez have appreciated the recent support they have received from the community along with their continued patronage in the past five years.
“It makes you feel good that they care enough to help out,” said Gomez. “They aren’t only customers. They are friends and relationships we have. It makes you feel all warm and fuzzy.”
“Like we are part of the community and that our community cares about us and cares about the local hometown businesses that we have here,” said Colvin.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•