Board names lone finalist for president of Coastal Bend College

BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend College board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday evening to name Dr. Justin Hoggard as the lone finalist for president.
Dr. Hoggard currently serves as chief academic officer and dean of instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The board’s decision follows an extensive, nationwide search and interview process.
CBC received 60 applications from interested candidates from all over the United States and even a few foreign countries.
“The Board felt that it was vital to conduct as broad of a search as possible and to engage thoroughly, as a whole, to identify the right person to serve as the next President of CBC,” said board Chair Carroll Lohse. “The board was extremely impressed with both the quantity of applications received and the quality of the candidates who expressed interest in the position.”