Beeville school board trustees have named Travis Fanning as the lone finalist in their search for superintendent.
Their vote came at the conclusion of a special school board meeting Thursday. Fanning is expected to replace now former Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig who left only a few weeks ago. He now serves as superintendent at South San Antonio Independent School District
The law requires now that the board wait 21 days before hiring Fanning.
