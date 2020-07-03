Board names lone finalist for superintendent of schools

BEEVILLE – Beeville school board trustees have named Travis Fanning as the lone finalist in their search for a superintendent.
Their vote came at the conclusion of a special school board meeting Thursday. Fanning is expected to replace now former Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig, who left only a few weeks ago and now serves as superintendent at South San Antonio Independent School District
“He was just amazing,” said board President Leticia Munoz. “We had three finalists. He was the one that stood out to us.”
Fanning comes to Beeville with five years’ experience as a principal and 16 years of administrative experience.
In 2015, Fanning, the principal then at Cypress Springs High School, was named the assistant superintendent of secondary school administration.
The law requires now that the Beeville board wait 21 days before hiring Fanning.