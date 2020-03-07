Board selects lone finalist for district leader

GOLIAD – Goliad has named a lone finalist for superintendent choosing a candidate working west of Houston in the Royal school district.
The Goliad board selected Dr. Stacy Ackley to replace retired Superintendent Dave Plymale.
This decision took time as the school board their selection back in November when they agreed to have the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services assist in the search.
The process began with a survey of staff and residents of their wishes for a new district leader.
Six names were selected which was then narrowed to two for a second interview.
Brandon Huber, board president, said that Ackley’s experience in the classroom was a distinguishing factor in the selection.
“He seemed like he was a good fit for Goliad,” Huber said. “He is a passionate guy about education.”
Despite Ackley’s qualifications, the decision was not easy for the board.
“We had a very good applicant pool. We had some very good candidates,” Huber said. “Dr. Ackley just rose to the top.
“He is somebody that can come in the district and continue on the programs Mr. (Dave) Plymale implemented.
“He can continue to move us forward in the direction we were headed.”
The board is expected to vote March 18 on making an offer to Ackley.
Background
Dr. Ackley, according to the Royal ISD website, is in his sixth year as the superintendent.
Prior to joining RISD, Ackley served for five years as the superintendent of Colmesneil ISD and has 24 years of experience in Texas Education as a professional educator.
Ackley was born in Houston and moved to Springtown at the age of 11. He graduated from Springtown High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
He then studied at Tarleton State University for his master’s degree in Education as well.
Ackley is a member of cohort XIX Superintendent’s Academy of The Center for Executive Leadership at Lamar University. Ackley received his doctoral degree from Lamar University in May 2017.
