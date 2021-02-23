On. Tuesday, Feb. 23, City Manager John Benson sent out the following notice regarding the City of Beeville boil water notice:
"On February 16, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Beeville Public Water System PWS 0130001 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 23, 2021.
"If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Benson at 361-358-4641 ext. 201."