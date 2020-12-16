Beeville police continue their investigation into a recent bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of the Texas Champion Bank branch in the 1900 block of North St. Mary’s Street.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, officials became aware on the morning of Nov. 27 of a threat made on social media. The chief said that it was the latest event in an ongoing feud between a bank employee and former city resident now believed to live in Oklahoma.
“He said there was a bomb and that he was going to blow it up,” Bridge said.
Police responded, evacuated the bank and shut down North St. Mary’s Street in front of the bank while they conducted their investigation, he said. After officers searched the exterior and interior of the building, police concluded that no device existed.
Charges are pending.