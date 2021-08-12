Charles “Smitty” Smith and his mother, Donna, the owners of the Bee Family Fun Center, usually buy the spring youth bowling league T-shirts every season.
This year they stepped things up and bought everyone their very own bowling ball.
“We had to cancel last year and we had a late start this year because of COVID-19,” said Smitty. “We also had a smaller and younger team this season, so we wanted to reward them for sticking by us during tough times. We’ve never done this before, so it was fun and exciting for all of us. It was nice to be able to give back and help our kids.”
Cliff and Diana Archer, whose 10-year-old son Nathaniel bowls in the youth league, said they were happy to be a part of the bowling family.
“His membership allows him to compete at tournaments for scholarships,” said C. Archer. “How cool is that? Everyone is here. The athlete, the Pokémon fan, everyone. He gets to interact with kids he might not have met anywhere else and have fun.”
The Archers were most happy about being able to enjoy the center as a family and shocked that after a challenging year, Smitty and his mother would still make such a generous donation.
Dawn Sugarek, who Smitty introduced as the “defending champ” and has been a league member for three years, preferred a brand-new pair of shoes instead of a ball since she already owns one.
“I love bowling,” she said. “I keep coming back because it’s a lot of fun.”
Smitty said the purchase of 11 balls, including drilling and names and one pair of shoes cost $1,047.
“We took their fees and collected donations from our other leagues then the house covered the rest,” he said with a smile. “They got to pick out their colors and they were super excited. We are so happy to be able to do something like this for our kids. We love watching them grow up here.”
Smitty said the youngest kid in the league is currently 4 years old and the oldest is 15, but they take care of each other and help each other.
The sounds of their brightly colored new balls hitting the floor and pins crashing was no match against their laughter and conversations in each lane.
Smitty stood in a corner quietly in the background with a smile as he watched the crowd come alive just after 7 p.m.
“They’re such a great group of kids,” he said. “A lot of them walk in here and have never bowled before. So it’s fun to watch them progress at their own speed and get that itch. Once you’re hooked, that’s it.”
A family of four sat at the last lane with the smallest members of the league taking turns throwing their new single pound balls.
“I started bowling when I was 12 and I’ve been bowling ever since,” said Crystal Gallagher. “I got my husband into it and then when my son (Jacen) was 1 1/2, and I was pregnant with my daughter (Samara), we got him started early and he never used the ramp, just the bumpers until he was 5. They were born into it.”
Gallagher said she and her husband, Paul, loved the idea of them getting their own ball gifted to them from the league and really appreciated it.
“It’s all I’ve been hearing all week,” she said. “‘Mom is my ball here yet? Mom do you think my ball is ready today? Mom when can I use my new ball?’ It was really nice of them to do something like this for our children.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•