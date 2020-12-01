Boy, 9, found after Amber Alert

A Beeville woman is facing charges after an incident that resulted in police issuing an Amber Alert for her son.
According to Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department, 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas was arrested by deputies from the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at a home in the 1300 block of County Road 188 southwest of Karnes City. Her 9-year-old son, Jeremiah – the subject of the Amber Alert – was found safe. He was released to the custody of Child Protective Services.
“Through an investigation involving multiple agencies, we were able to determine her location,” Bridge said.
Thomas was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and interference with child custody, he said. She was transported to the Karnes County Jail. Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said Nov. 19 that his agency filed a kidnapping charge against Thomas.
Bridge said officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to the 800 block of South Live Oak Street after a family member caring for Jeremiah reported that he was missing and their 2014 Chevrolet Sonic had been stolen. Early on, police believed that Thomas – who does not have custody of the boy – was involved in his disappearance and with taking the car.
The FBI, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted in finding Jeremiah.
Kidnapping, under the Texas Penal Code, is considered a third-degree felony. If convicted, Thomas faces 2-10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Her remaining charges each are considered a state jail felony, punishable by up to 2 years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count.