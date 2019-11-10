BPD arrests one in Tuesday afternoon drug raid at motel

BEEVILLE – Police arrested a 42-year-old Beeville woman Tuesday, Nov. 5, during a narcotics operation at the Starlite Motel at 1211 N. St. Mary’s St.
Chief Robert J. Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said Rachel Waddell was arrested on two third degree felony charges after officers entered a unit at the motel complex at 3:55 p.m.
Waddell was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug-free zone.
The suspect also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, one to four grams.
Both charges are third-degree felonies. With a conviction on either charge, Waddell can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.
Bridge said officers recovered what they believe to be methamphetamine in the motel unit.
One other female was arrested on a minor and unrelated charge, and one man was detained briefly and released.
Personnel at the Bee County Jail said Wednesday that Waddell had not yet seen a magistrate, and no bond had been set for her.