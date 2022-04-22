The Beeville Police Department and the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are currently working on a joint investigation about a threat that forced a lockdown at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School last week.
Deputies from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a call about a shooting threat reported by New Life Church around 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.
While deputies were on scene at New Life Church, a call about a similar threat made to St. Joseph Catholic Church prompted a response by the Beeville Police Department.
The threat at St. Joseph prompted lockdown protocol at St. Mary’s Academy, the school attached to the church.
An emergency text message was sent to parents of students at St. Mary’s Academy at about 3:20 p.m. that read, “Campus wide lockdown due (to) a threat. We will notify everyone once we have an update.”
Parents then received a text message just after 3:50 p.m. that said the lockdown had been lifted and that parents could now pick up their children from the school.
The lockdown caused a delay of about 20 minutes in pickup times for parents.
Officers from the BPD also responded to a third threat of a similar nature at First Baptist Church shortly after the threat to St. Joseph was reported.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said the two law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate the threats, adding that he believes the threats were hoaxes.
The sheriff also lauded the response from the county’s law enforcement agents.
“You name it, they responded,” Southmayd said. “Sheriff’s Office, police department, school (police), constables. Everybody responded.”
