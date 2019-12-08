BPD extends No Shave November fundraiser through end of year

Lt. Chris Vasquez shows wears his facial hair proudly as he writes in his citation book. Vasquez is one of several officers with the Beeville Police Department who is paying $20 a month to be able to take part in the annual No Shave November fund raiser the BPD observes. Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said his officers are doubling the fund-raising effort this year. Those taking part in the whisker growing event will sport their beards until the end of the year. The money raised will be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospitals.