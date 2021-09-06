BPD hunt for shooter

A 30-year-old Hispanic male was shot outside of Referees Sports Bar located at 702 S. Washington St.
Beeville Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls for shots fired on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The victim was shot three times and transported to Christus Spohn for his injuries.
Police believe the shooter is a middle-aged Hispanic male.
Witnesses reported that the shooter and two other male suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV.
Officers recovered video surveillance of the incident, as well as spent projectiles from the scene.
Officers stated that the incident began inside the establishment with a verbal argument.
Upon exiting the building, the victim was ambushed by the suspects and shot multiple times.
The victim re-entered the establishment to take cover and receive aid for his wounds, while the suspects fled the scene.
BPD and other agencies are currently investigating the incident but reported that two of the three suspects have been identified.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may know information regarding the shooting to please contact Sgt. Joshua Meakins at 361-358-8100.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•