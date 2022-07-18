One man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on paid leave as a result of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, July 6, at the Oyo Hotel on Beeville’s north side.
Jerry Lee Esparza, 38, was killed during the incident after he charged a marked BPD cruiser in the hotel’s parking lot, according to BPD Chief Kevin Behr.
Behr said in a phone interview on July 6 – and later confirmed in a July 7 news release – that at around 9:15 a.m. on July 6, authorities received reports of a disturbance at the hotel that involved a man banging on doors and yelling at residents.
Lt. Kenneth Jefferson was the first officer on scene at approximately 9:24 a.m.
Esparza, according to the news release, “upon seeing the marked police car, immediately turned towards and quickly approached the patrol unit yelling and brandishing a folding knife with the blade extended in a threatening manner.”
Behr also said that Esparza had the knife raised.
Jefferson “perceived an immediate and deadly threat based upon the aggressive actions of Mr. Esparza and feared for his life.”
Jefferson then ordered Esparza to stop and not come closer, but he did not comply and reached what Behr called “lunging distance” during the July 6 phone interview.
Jefferson drew his service pistol and shot Esparaza in the “upper chest,” according to the news release.
Behr confirmed on July 7 that Jefferson fired four shots from his weapon during the incident.
Other officers who had arrived on the scene attempted to provide “life-saving intervention,” as did EMTs who arrived a short time later.
“Despite these efforts, Mr. Esparza was declared deceased shortly later by EMS,” the news release read.
Jefferson, per department policy, was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, Behr said.
“An active investigation is in progress in order to determine if the actions taken by Lt. Jefferson complied with BPD policy,” the news release read.At the request of Behr, the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting.
The Rangers, Behr confirmed, are in possession of video of the incident. The chief said he turned over footage from Jefferson’s body camera as well as video footage from the hotel’s outdoor security cameras.
Law enforcement officers were on scene at the hotel for more than seven hours conducting an investigation, according to Behr.
According to Behr, BPD officers had responded to a similar disturbance call involving Esparza at the same location on July 5.
Esparza had been released from the Robert L. Horn Bee County Jail at 6:16 p.m. on July 5.
He had been booked into the jail on July 4 at 3:44 p.m. on eight misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct and public intoxication, and had an active warrant for assault by threats.
