BPD to seek donations of school supplies, backpacks again this year

BEEVILLE – The police department will be conducting two school supply drives in front of the local Walmart Supercenter – on July 20 and Aug. 3.
Both drive dates will be on Saturday.
This will be the second year for the Beeville Police Department to seek donations of backpacks and the supplies to fill them with for local schoolchildren whose families might not be able to afford them.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge and Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu said their department will schedule a day in the near future for families to stop in at the Police Training Center at 608 W. Milam St. for the distribution of the backpacks and supplies.
Bridge said he will use donations to purchase backpacks. The chief and some officers are already purchasing backpacks with their own money for the drive.
Other donations for backpacks are being made by local citizens and businesses.
Officers, Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association members and BPD office staffers will have a police unit parked at Walmart during the two days of the drive and will be asking shoppers to help them “fill the unit” with donations of pencils, pens, notebooks, notebook paper and anything else the Beeville Independent School District will have on its list.
“Last year the folks were really generous,” Bridge said. Many shoppers last year donated cash toward the effort.
However, the backpacks were snatched up quickly the night that they were distributed at the training center.
Donations will be received between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the store both days.
The chief said donations already have been arriving at the BPD offices on the north side of City Hall, and the staff at the police station will accept donations there until the distribution date.
Cantu urged parents to monitor the BPD’s Facebook page for the date and time when the officers and volunteers will distribute the backpacks and supplies.
