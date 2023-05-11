Brad Upton has become a big name in comedy, poking fun at the big differences between the older and younger generations. Ahead of his recent show at Coastal Bend College, the Bee-Picayune got him to dish on his thoughts about the future of comedy, the audiences he plays for and who makes him laugh.
You’ve been in comedy a long time, and there’s clearly a lot of great material in observing how times have changed between your generation and the “zoomers” in college and high school. Do you think standup comedy has changed over the years, and what have been some of the biggest changes you’ve observed in the art?
“I don’t think it’s changed all that much. I’ve probably changed more than the profession. I started out at 28 and now I’m 67! It’s just my perspective and view point that has changed.”
Jerry Seinfeld famously said he hates doing shows at colleges. You yourself are performing at colleges and coming to our local college to perform, presumably to a college-aged audience. Given that you’re often skewering the college-aged generation, have you found them to be receptive to your humor, or are colleges still a challenge to get a laugh out of?
“This show is being promoted and marketed to the community and I expect an older demographic to turn out. I have found that younger audiences actually like me very much and I’m very proud of that! I don’t just skewer the Gen-Z’s, I call out the boomers as well.”
You just announced a new tour — after 36 years and counting, what is keeping you going in comedy? Do you think you’ll ever get tired of getting on stage?
“I’m getting close to cutting way back on my dates. I’m 67, my dad died of heart disease at 71. My wife is just months away from retiring. It’s time to go travel and have fun while I can. “
Who are your comedy role models, who inspired you when you were starting out and who performing today would you rank in the top tier?
“Good question. I was inspired back in the 70’s by anyone that I saw on The Tonight Show. Guys like David Steinberg, David Brenner, Kelly Monteith, George Carlin, etc. I loved watching them and what they could do just by talking. No music, no instruments, just a guy, a mic and his ideas. There are a LOT of GREAT comics out there working every night that aren’t necessarily big names. They’ve been doing it for years and they are GREAT. I’ve heard from a lot veteran comedians that are thrilled for me; they are happy that one of the group has been ‘discovered’ by the general public this late in our career. I don’t want to name names because I’ll leave out a dozen that I should have named. The most famous comedians aren’t necessarily the best ones. It’s the same in music.”
Do you feel optimistic for the future of stand-up or has the golden age come and gone?
“I feel very optimistic, comedy is in good hands and will continue to thrive. There are a lot of funny, talented youngsters with a lot to say that will continue to shine.”