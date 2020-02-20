Breaking a burglary ring

BEEVILLE – Officials with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a burglary that occurred in central Bee County, in which as many as five suspects could be involved.
According to sheriff’s Investigator Steve Linam, the actual incident is believed to have happened between Dec. 21 and Jan. 8 when the resident was out of town. Stolen were a checkbook, numerous firearms, two Honda motorcycles, a Triumph Trident motorcycle, loose gems, jewelry and more.
Thus far, officials have recovered $40,000 to $50,000 worth of items including half of the guns, one Honda motorcycle, a classic Bradley GT automobile and a pickup truck.
Linam said the firearms that were recovered were located at the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Corpus Christi when some of them fell out of a pickup truck. There still are $50,000 to $75,000 worth of items that are unaccounted for, including a 20 volt Dewalt tool set, a 40 volt Dewalt chainsaw, three air compressors and four gold watches.
In addition to working to recover all of the stolen property, Linam said officials are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants for the suspects.
“All of our suspects are known felons,” he said.
One man – 31-year-old Isidro Castillo – was arrested after officials said he forged one of the stolen checks. Bee County Jail records indicate he was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with evading arrest or detention, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and forgery of a financial instrument. Castillo’s total bond is $14,000, and he remains in custody.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. All tips remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.