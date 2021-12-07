It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the restaurant industry and various businesses associated with it, including the sale of alcohol.
But, according to Texas Comptroller’s Office, craft breweries, distilleries and wineries are all experiencing growth as the effects of the pandemic lessen.
Excise taxes, remitted by distributors at the wholesale level, increased by nearly 7% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020. And again, by nearly 6% from fiscal 2020 to 2021.
Conversely, mixed beverage gross receipts and mixed beverage sales taxes (mixed beverage taxes), which are collected through restaurant and bar sales, showed the effect of COVID-19 shutdowns and declined by 23% from $1.1 billion in fiscal 2019 to just more than $876.3 million in fiscal 2020.
Mixed beverage taxes, however, still accounted for 78% of the total alcoholic beverages tax revenue collected in 2020.
Fiscal 2021 showed a recovery in restaurant alcohol sales, with an increase of nearly 14% over fiscal 2020.
Craft distilleries
Craft distilleries in Texas have experienced rapid growth during the past decade. According to a 2020 University of Texas at San Antonio Institute of Economic Development study, the number of distillery establishments in Texas grew from just 10 in 2010 to 162 in 2019, an annual increase of 36.2%.
In 2020, craft distilleries directly employed 1,255 Texans, with an average annual growth of 31% in the past decade — more than three times the U.S. average annual increase of 9.6%.
According to JobsEQ, a private-sector service that provides and analyzes labor market and economic data, Texas distilleries’ contribution to the state’s gross state product (GSP) – $200 million in 2020 – far exceeds the national average and represents an average annual increase of more than 29% during the past 10 years, compared with the national average of just 6.5%.
Craft distilleries – including Coastal Bend Distilling in Beeville and the soon-to-open distillery in Refugio – in Texas have a close, symbiotic relationship with other industries, including the agricultural and tourism sectors. Texas distillers purchase crops grown in the state such as barley, juniper berries, oranges and sugar cane.
Texas Distilled Spirits Association President Mike Cameron said, “Texans have a lot of pride in the Lone Star State, and their purchasing habits reflect their love for anything Texan.”
Texas residents are not the only ones who prefer some products produced in the state. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, produced in Austin, is the best-selling distilled spirit in the country.
Wineries
Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the U.S., with its vineyards growing more than 14,000 tons of wine-producing grapes in 2019 and adding $200 million in GSP in 2020. This represents a nearly 13% annual change during the past decade – more than double the national average.
Wineries can be found across the state, but Blanco County ranks No. 1 with more than 70 times the national location quotient (LQ), which describes an industry’s proportionate concentration in a region. Gillespie County is follows closely behind.
Texas wineries – including Goliad’s Texas SouthWind Winery – directly employ almost 2,000 Texans. The average annual employment change has risen 8.7% during the past decade, about double the U.S. average of 4.5%.
Craft breweries
The craft brewing industry in Texas is robust, with more than 300 breweries statewide, says Charles Vallhonrat, executive director of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.
According to JobsEQ, breweries contributed $700 million to the GSP in Texas in 2020 — an increase of about 3% annually during the last 10 years. Texas breweries ranked third in the nation for economic impact during the same period, behind California and Pennsylvania.
Craft breweries directly employ more than 4,000 Texans. During the past decade, the industry has seen an annual employment increase of more than 9%.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•