Brews, bands and beautiful weather came to Beeville earlier this month, a hopeful beginning for a fall tradition.
The first Beeville O’Fest took place Oct. 16 on the corner of North Madison Avenue and West Bowie Street, transforming the space from empty lot to full-on concert space. The day began with a performance from Alex and The Space Cadets at 3 p.m., followed by crowd-pleasing sessions from Reverend Matt and Lady Kat, as well as The Roaches.
A base of operations for O’Fest was the three businesses that supported the event: K&E Seafood Lounge, Hattie & Hazel’s Catering and La Linea Wine Bar. The three businesses were open the entire Saturday event, as a $25 ticket came with a food item and beverage from each spot. A ticket to O’Fest also gave residents a souvenir cup displaying the event title.
The event filled an entertainment hold in Beeville left by the cancellation of 2021’s Western Week. The Western Week event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for O’Fest.
Guests also had the chance to sample brews from 5x5 Brewing Company in Mission, which also helped in a special beer stein holding competition between Beeville citizens.
