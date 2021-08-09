Beeville Police officers and dispatchers gathered around Police Chief Robert J. Bridge on July 30 to tell him how much they appreciated him and would miss him.
Bridge was appointed to lead the force in June 2017 and had previously spent 25 years with the Corpus Christi Police Department until retiring in 2008.
On July 28, Bridge announced his intention to resign, but City Manager John Benson, two days later, said Bridge was eligible for retirement and had chosen to retire.
“We want to thank him for his service to the city,” said Benson. “He shared that he will be traveling and spending more time with his children and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
“I want to thank the residents for four years of their support in all the programs we implemented as well as their constant showing of thanks with food and cards and prayers,” said Bridge. “I ask that they please continue praying for the officers of this department and their safety and well-being.
“I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I will allow God to decide that path. At this point in my life, I am lucky for this blessing to be home with my family.”
Bridge said he is looking forward to spending time with his wife of 38 years, Linda, his three children, five grandchildren and that he is currently making a cradle for a sixth grandchild.
“We are expecting him tomorrow,” said Bridge. “I am looking forward to getting more involved at my church and catching up on ranch work and other projects that I have been putting aside due to work.”
Bridge thanked each officer individually with a hug and personal comment in an emotional goodbye on his last day.
The BPD and the Beeville Police Association presented Bridge with plaques on his last day in appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to his officers.
He said he was grateful for the plaques he received and was happy to receive such gratitude and support from his officers.
In response to Bridge’s announcement, the BPA thanked Bridge for his leadership.
“The (BPA) and its members are saddened to hear that Chief Robert J. Bridge has resigned from the department and wish him well with his endeavors.” The statement continued that Bridge “had the confidence of the department and the ability to lead the department into the future. In our opinion, Chief Bridge was the best chief the department had in over 30 plus years.”
The statement also said that the association would be in communication with the city council and manager “in a collaborative effort in replacing” the chief.
Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu will serve as the acting police chief while the city goes through the process of appointing and approving an interim chief.
“We are currently working on going through candidates,” said Benson. “We anticipate the process to find and hire a new chief will be between 60-90 days. I am a big believer in being open with what is best for the community.
“I look forward to working with the council and hearing input and ideas for what qualities they are looking for. I want to continue building on the community policing and I am aware of the needs of the city.”
