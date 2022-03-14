Bee County will have a new clerk later this year.
Michele Bridge, a former employee of the county’s clerk office under Mirella Escamilla Davis, unseated incumbent Nickelle Clark Gonzales in the March 1 Republican primary.
Bridge tallied 1,272 votes out of the 2,064 cast to earn the Republican nomination for the position. Gonzales garnered 792 votes.
Bridge led 35-24 on the absentee ballots and a held a 594 to 375 edge during early voting. On Election Day, she received 643 votes to Gonzales’ 393.
Bridge previously worked in the county clerk’s office as well as the district clerk’s office and the county auditor’s office.
She is currently the administrative assistant at Triga Fire Solutions LLC.
Earning the Republican nomination for the position all but assures Bridge the win in the general election. She will not have a Democratic challenger in November and could only lose the election to a write-in candidate.
The only county race with more than two candidates – for the Pct. 4 county commissioner Republican nomination – will head to a runoff in May.
Incumbent Kenneth Haggard received the most votes in the primary, but did not reach the 50% threshold to win the nomination outright.
Haggard will face off against challenger Tino Olivares in a runoff in May. Olivares was the second-leading vote-getter.
Haggard received 193 votes, which accounted for 32.44% of the total votes cast. Olivares finished second with 172 votes, or 28.91%. Derek Franco received 152 votes (25.55%) and Martin Silva received 78 votes (13.11%).
The winner of the runoff will be uncontested in the November election.
The incumbent won the Republican nomination in the county’s other two contested races.
Dennis DeWitt beat out challenger Mike Willow for the Pct. 2 county commissioner nomination. DeWitt received 419 votes (53.58%) and Willow received 363.
Leticia Cantu won the Republican nod for Pct. 4 justice of the peace. She garnered 317 votes (57.43%) compared to Enrique Jimenez’s 235 votes.
Both DeWitt and Cantu will be unopposed in the general election.
Trace Morrill ran unopposed for the county judge nomination, as did Zenaida Silva for the district clerk spot and Mike Showalter for the Pct. 2 justice of the peace seat.
On the Democratic side, Susana Salazar Contreras won the party’s nomination for Pct. 1 justice of the peace and Abel Suniga won the nod for Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Contreras will face Balde Alvarado, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, in November.
Suniga will face Dennis Phipps in the general election. Phipps was unopposed in the Republican primary.
District judges Starr Bauer and Patrick L. Flanigan ran unopposed to win the Republican nominations for the 36th and 156th districts, respectively. They will be unopposed in November.
All results from the election are considered unofficial until they are canvassed.
Cloud romps to GOP nomination
Current U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud easily won the Republican nomination in the race for the Texas District 27 seat. He secured 45,618 votes, which was nearly six times as many as the second leading vote-getter, A.J. Louderback.
Cloud will face Maclovio Perez Jr. in November.
Perez won the Democratic nomination with 59.09% of the votes. He beat out challengers Anthony J. Tristan (26.04%) and Victor Melgoza (14.87%).
Abbott, O’Rourke set for showdown
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will face off in November for control of the gubernatorial office after both won their primaries by large margins.
Abbott won the GOP nod with a 66.38% share of the total votes. Allen B. West finished second to him with a 12.28% share.
O’Rourke’s win was an even bigger landslide with the former congressman collecting 91.34% of the total votes cast in the Democratic primary.
Dan Patrick will be on the ballot as the GOP representative for the lieutenant governor office. He easily won his primary with a 76.56% share of the votes.
Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley will face each other in a runoff for the Democratic nod. Collier garnered a 41.52% share of the votes, while Beckley secured a 30.23% share.
The race for the GOP nomination for attorney general will head to a runoff as well with incumbent Ken Paxton facing George P. Bush. Paxton drew a 42.74% share, while Bush garnered a 22.78% share.
The Democratic nod is also headed to a runoff between Rochelle Mercedes Garza (43.12% share) and Lee Merritt (19.46%).
The winners from the other major state races were:
Comptroller – Republican, Glenn Hegar. Democratic, Janet Dudding (46.15%) and Angel Luis Vega (34.68%) will face each other in a runoff.
General Land Office commissioner – Republican, Dawn Buckingham (41.81%) and Tim Westley (14.83%) will face each other in a runoff. Democratic, Sandragrace Martinez (31.99%) and Jay Kleberg (25.79%) will face each other in a runoff.
Agriculture commissioner – Republican, Sid Miller. Democratic, Susan Hays.
Railroad commissioner – Republican, Wayne Christian (47.19%) and Sarah Stogner (15.12%) will face each other in a runoff. Democratic, Luke Warford.
District 27 state senator – Republican, Adam Hinojosa. Democratic, Morgan LaMantia (33.75%) and Sara Stapleton-Barrera (32.73%) will face each other in a runoff.
District 43 state representative – Republican, J.M. Lozano. Democratic, no candidates.
Propositions
All 10 of the propositions that appeared on the Republican primary ballot were met with sweeping approval with all 10 receiving at least 75% “yes” votes.
The propositions do not impact policy or alter Texas laws.
Full results from all races are available online at results.texas-election.com
