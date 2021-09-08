Browns honored with Texas 4-H Salute To Excellence Award

Austin and Jody Brown of Bee County were recently named recipients of The Texas 4-H Salute To Excellence Award.
The award was created in 1974 to recognize outstanding 4-H volunteers and their exceptional service to their local county’s 4-H programs and ranks as one of the most prestigious awards that the Texas 4-H program can give to their volunteers. Every year only two volunteers or couples are awarded per-district, totaling 24 recipients state wide.
Austin and Jody grew up as 4-H members in the Texas 4-H program. Austin, a Bee County native, participated in the Bee County 4-H program all the way through high school. Jody was raised in Willacy County in District 12 and served as the District 12 4-H council chairman from 1988-89 and on the 1988-89 Texas 4-H state 4-H council, earning her the coveted state 4-H council green jacket.
Austin and Jody both attended Texas A&M University where they met and graduated in 1993 and married in 1994. Upon graduation they moved to San Angelo and became volunteers in the Tom Green County 4-H program serving for four years. In 1998, they moved back to Bee County to work on the family ranch where they both work today.
The couple has two children Austin IV (Cuatro) and Addie; both of them grew up in the Bee County 4-H program holding many leadership positions in their local club and on the county council. Addie is following in her mom’s foot steps and is the current chairman on the District 11 4-H council and is also a member of the 2021-22 Texas 4-H council, earning her green jacket.
Austin and Jody are both known for their work with the Bee County Shooting Sports Club where Austin serves as the current club manger; along with his fellow coaches and volunteers they have coached and mentored numerous youth locally.
This year Austin and his fellow coaches are proud to say they are state rifle team level coaches because Bee County holds the title of Texas 4-H state rifle team champions, winning the top spot (first) at the state rifle match in June.
Jody’s other notable contribution is with the Bee County 4-H Ambassadors, where she serves as the club manager teaching youth valuable leadership and communication skills as they promote 4-H across the county.
This year the Texas 4-H program is honored to recognize Austin III and Jody Brown for the many years of devoted service and the positive impact they have had in the lives of youth here in Bee County with help from their fellow local 4-H volunteers. They have made “Bee the place to be.”
Information submitted by Landen R. Gulick M.S., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, County Extension Agent Agriculture and Natural Resource – Bee County