Beeville continues to see new business as AmBee Construction opens its doors. AmBee Construction aims to give back to the community that the founder grew up in while also providing a local construction crew to assist in helping the town grow.
Eidan Cano Jr. is the founder of AmBee Construction. Cano was born and raised in Beeville and comes from a long line of carpenters and constructors. Some of his earliest memories involve him being at a buildsite as his family members worked.
His eyes are firmly set on the future while using his past experience in Houston working in industrial, residential and heavy construction to make this vision a reality.
“When I was younger I didn’t really have the mindset of the community and the future of the community,” said Cano. “... As time has passed, I kind of said I wanted to come back home. I said to myself, ‘What kind of jobs are back home?’ Honestly there’s really not many construction companies that you can actually get a full time salary or wage for the year.”
Cano wishes to provide a place for the construction talent that exists in Beeville to make a stable living. Along with this ideal is his desire to offer a new construction solution to private citizens and the surrounding towns.
“I don’t feel that Beeville necessarily has to outsource to Corpus or San Antonio or Victoria as much as they should,” said Cano. “I think they’ve gotten used to it and I feel that if I can bring a change to the community as far as being a construction company that can provide mostly all of residential and commercial services, I would like to provide that service for Beeville.”
Cano views his team as integral to the work that the company does. Construction is a team effort and Cano attempts to foster that within his crew. Cano even wishes to use his company to teach people how to get into construction.
“You don’t have to be an extreme professional,” said Cano. “... In the construction industry, you just have to have the willingness to work. If we all come together and become a workforce for the community, I think that will make a big impact on our community. ... It’s a group of people trying to team up together to help boost (the community)”
To this end, Cano wishes to see more community involvement when it comes to contractors working as a team. He specifically states that he doesn’t view contractors as rivals or competitors.
“If anything, we are a team trying to do everything we can for the community with the resources that we have,” said Cano. “I want to promote that and see in the coming future, the next two or three years, to be able to see contractors working together to try to get the ultimate goal, becoming more affordable and efficient so the consumer, Beeville, can actually afford housing and upgrade.”
Cano views the potential competition with other contractors as just viewing the small picture.
“If my only objective is to compete against my competitor, I’m only shooting my foot and his foot at the same time,” said Cano. “... I want to embrace other contractors to come and work with us and come together to make a bigger workforce for the community of Beeville.”
Cano is extremely pleased with the reception his new business has had in the community. He recalls that many different businesses and organizations with the Bee County Chamber of Commerce have shown him their support.
AmBee is currently working on its first residential home as a company. It is also providing infrastructure for sewer wastewater treatment plants in Corpus Christi.
“I believe we’ll be impacting the housing market here pretty quickly,” said Cano.
AmBee Construction is up and ready for projects. Cano looks forward to what can come from this new chapter in his life.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•