Burglar grabs $3K from safe at S-TISD

BEEVILLE – Deputy Lt. Adam Levine, chief investigator for the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, said his investigators have received several tips that could lead to an arrest in a recent burglary at Skidmore-Tynan High School.
Levin said investigators are following up on each lead but they have not yet been able to identify the person who broke into the high school at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest following that burglary.
Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton told Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Coordinator Mike Showalter last week that someone entered the high school at around 2 a.m. Thursday and made his way to a vault in the principal’s office.
Barton said the thief took a couple of credit cards and a little more than $3,000 in cash from the vault.
“That’s a rare exception,” Barton said. Normally the vault holds no more than a couple of hundred dollars.
On that morning when the intruder came through a window in the high school, built in 1952, there was money collected for the purchase of Future Farmers of America jackets.
In addition, the school had placed FFA dues money paid by students in the vault along with cash collected by a junior class fundraiser.
Barton reported the break-in to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office as soon as it was discovered, and he spoke to Levine later Thursday morning.
The superintendent said the money taken was probably the largest amount of cash that the high school ever would have had in the vault at one time.
Once inside the building, the burglar used some kind of tool, possibly a crowbar, to break through other windows to get to the vault.
The burglar apparently turned off breakers to disable electricity to lights and security cameras, but cameras installed in the building were able to record some images of a lone intruder.
Barton said the photos made him think the burglar was too old to have been a student.
Levine asked that anyone who has an idea who might have committed the burglary call his office at (361) 362-3221.
If callers wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, they should call 361-362-0206 and report it over the Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers Hot Line.
Callers do not have to identify themselves to be able to collect a cash reward.
Showalter said the organization normally offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. In this case, the reward will be $1,000.
Levine said BCSO investigators will follow up on any information that could help them make an arrest.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.