Burglar strikes self-storage facility

BEEVILLE – Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of two units at a self-storage facility on U.S. Highway 59 west of the city.
Sheriff’s Investigator Ronnie Jones said the incident was reported Jan. 3 and that “a couple thousand dollars worth of items” were stolen when someone cut the locks to access the units.
A man whose image was captured on surveillance video is considered a person of interest.
Anyone with information about recent property crimes is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information that leads to an arrest.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.