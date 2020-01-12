Burglar strikes self-storage facility

Deputies from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for this man, who is believed to be responsible for a burglary at a self-storage facility on U.S. Highway 59 on the west side of Beeville. 

BEEVILLE – Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of two units at a self-storage facility on U.S. Highway 59 west of the city.

Sheriff’s Investigator Ronnie Jones said the incident was reported Jan. 3 and that “a couple thousand dollars worth of items” were stolen when someone cut the locks to access the units.

A man whose image was captured on surveillance video is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information about recent property crimes is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.