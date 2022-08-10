he Bee County Commissioners Court once again renewed Bee County’s burn ban, prohibiting outdoor burning in the county. The county burn ban has been in place for several months as multiple counties throughout Texas face an unprecedented fire season this year.
This renewed burn ban will last another 60 days. Although the recent rainfall has helped the dry conditions in Bee County, it has not eliminated the risk. Local fire departments have previously warned that citizens should not let their guards down because of the recent rainfall.
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed the following:
• Approved preventative maintenance service agreements between Schindler Elevator and Bee County for the courthouse and justice center elevators.
• Approved a recommendation to have the Policy Formulation Committee create a policy for the county’s retention building located in the old jail at 202 E. Corpus Christi St. to provide direction for the storage items placed in the retention building.
• Accepted the resignation of Pct. 4 Commissioner Ken Haggard from the Bee Area Partnership board.
• Approved appointment of
Judge Trace Morrill to the Bee Area Partnership board to replace Haggard as Bee County’s representative.
• Approved a request to close 4th Street in Skidmore from East Saint Mary’s Street to East Refugio Street on Aug. 6 from the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department for its back to school fair.
• Approved the Beeville, Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus ISD resolutions designating the Bee County Tax Assessor Collector to levy and collect taxes as per the 2022 resolution.
• Approved a ground water drainage agreement between Bee County and the Griffith family for the Griffith Drainage Project agreement located off CR 519 in Skidmore as per Texas Transportation Code 254.005 Authority to provide drainage by the Road & Bridge, Vernon, 2004.
• Approved an engagement letter between Bee County and Singleton & Clark for fiscal year 2022 audit.
• Approved SecureTech Systems Inc. proposal for installation of panic alarm strobe lights in the courthouse.
• Approved a standard alarm sales monitoring service contract between Dynamark Security Centers and Bee County for cameras at the expo center.
• Discussed American Rescue Plan (ARP) status and projects. A motion was passed to pay the engineers working in Pettus and reimburse them from ARP funds.
• Heard an update regarding Bee County’s COVID-19 status, preparedness and contingency planning. It was stated that Bee County is now in the top 50 regarding cases per capita. Bee County is 47th out of 254 counties in Texas. Despite this, there have been no hospitalizations. It was recommended that citizens keep up with their vaccines and boosters to keep hospitalizations low.
