Burned, left for dead

BEEVILLE — Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information that could lead them to the person or persons responsible for burning a dog to death in Skidmore.
According to a report, Deputy Mario Barrera was called to the 300 block of East Sullivan Street in that community after a man said he and his wife had found their dog’s body under their house.
Barrera said the residents told him they had left home on July 18 at about 8 p.m. and the dog was still alive.
However, when they returned home at about 6:45 on July 21, the dog did not meet them at the driveway as he normally did.
On July 24 at 8:48 p.m., a family member was driving to by a fire hydrant near their front yard when she noticed that grass near the hydrant was burned.
The woman noticed signs of burning in the grass from the hydrant along a fence that led to the house.
The woman said she also detected the odor of something that had burned and she traced the odor to an area under the family’s home where she found the dog dead.
Barrera said it appeared someone tied the dog to the hydrant and then set it on fire.
The family told the deputy that they had not had any problems with neighbors and the dog always had been friendly. Occupants of a nearby justice of the peace building also had left food for the animal.
As word of this spread online, residents there and throughout the area showed their disgust at the act.
“How can someone be so cruel. I know two young girls if I told them what someone did to this dog it would make them cry,” one user wrote in response to the news.
“This, this right here is the type of case that deserves the harshest of punishments,” another reader wrote. “Step up, Bee County, find who did this and set an example for the rest of the state.
“They deserve to be in prison, whether it was a juvenile or an adult, throw the trash in prison where they belong!”
The case was filed as an animal cruelty offense. Those accused of the offense could be charged with either a Class A misdemeanor or a state jail felony, depending on the nature of the offense.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the BCSO said anyone who had information on the offense could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information is reported to the Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers and it leads to an arrest.
CBCS can be reached by calling (361) 362-0206.
Callers do not have to reveal their names to collect a cash reward.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.