The Texas Mile returned to its original Beeville home – the crosswinds runway at Chase Field – for its spring 2022 event and that helped produce the fastest run in Beeville since the event’s first run at Chase Field.
Pierce Marshall unseated Eddie Presnull as the speed king of the Texas Mile, posting the fastest run on the crosswinds runway at the March event.
Marshall, who had posted runs of 200-plus mph on five of his first six passes down the track, passed the mile pole at 242.7 mph on his seventh and final run of the weekend to win the top speed title.
He won the title in his 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.Presnull, in his 1985 Chevrolet Corvette C4, had the second-fastest run at the event. Presnull had twice clocked over 230 mph among his first six passes, then topped out at 238 mph on his final run.
Hunter Holt had the third fastest run of the weekend in his 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. He posted a run of 232.6 mph.
The top 13 spots on the speed leaderboard were occupied by runs of 200-plus mph, which included a run of 220.9 by Joe Pigford in a 1988 Pontiac Firebird, a run of 205.5 by Brian McLaughlin in a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, and runs of 217.6 and 201.0, respectively, by Ted and Tracy Higginbottom, a married couple who both race Chevrolet Corvettes.
Perhaps the most impressive run of the event came from the vehicle that finished 79th on the 1-mile leaderboard.
Sean Kennedy piloted M2K Motorsports’ 2006 Ford GT to a 205.1 mph clocking at the half-mile pole before slowing up.
The vehicle is the current world record holder for the standing mile with a run of 300.4 mph at The Texas Mile event in Victoria in March 2019.
Kennedy and the M2K Motorsports team were focused on the half-mile time at the event as they gear up for a future half-mile event that is in the works for Chase Field.
Toby Whitehead nearly matched Kennedy’s half-mile mark, clocking 197.9 mph at the half-mile pole during one of his runs in his 2013 Chevrolet ZL1.
Presnull had the third-fastest half-mile speed when he hit 192.9 mph at the pole on one of his runs in his 1985 Corvette.
The fastest motorcycle run was by Josh Barton on his land speed racing 2008 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. He clocked 223.1 mph at the mile pole.
In the non-LSR class for motorcycles, Maurice Fowler had the top speed with a pass of 211.2 mph.
That run by Fowler also produced the fastest quarter-mile pole speed of 156.8 mph.
Over three days of racing, the more than 120 registered vehicles made a combined 726 runs down the crosswinds runway.
The last completed run of the weekend – the 726th run resulted in no speed posted because of a stall out – was by Chris Segrest in his 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. He posted a speed of 170.3 mph on his 11th run of the weekend.
The Texas Mile will return to Chase Field Oct. 28-30. Registration for that event begins Sunday, Aug. 14.
