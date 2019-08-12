BEEVILLE – Several grass fires that started along U.S. Highway 59 a few miles west of the city caused some problems for motorists in that area.
According to reports on file at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station on West Cleveland Street, firefighters were first called to that area on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Six grass fires had been started on the south side of the highway just east of FM 1349, and the fires quickly spread through the dry grass and ignited a number of large, round hay bales just inside the fence.
The property where the hay bales were reportedly belongs to a farmer who lives across the street.
Units from the Texas A&M Forest Service and from the George West Volunteer Fire Department arrived to assist units from the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department.
Because extinguishing burning, round hay bales would have required heavy equipment and a lot of water, the farmer told the firefighters to just let them burn.
On Monday morning, the bales were still smoldering.
At about 10 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Lanny Holland went to check on the situation and called in to report that the smoke from the smoldering hay bales was not heavy enough to impede traffic.
“The fire is burning as expected,” Holland reported.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.