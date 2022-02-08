Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush visited Beeville Jan. 25 to rally support for his campaign to be the next attorney general for the state of Texas.
Bush made the campaign stop in Beeville as part of his Texas First Tour.
The son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush received an endorsement from the Beeville Police Officers Association before he spent about 30 minutes talking about what his focus would be as the state’s attorney general.
The BPOA became the 40th different law enforcement official or organization to endorse Bush, including the National Border Patrol Council.
He said one of his main focuses would be to clean up corruption in the AG office. Current Attorney General Ken Paxton is currently under indictment for state securities fraud charges and has also been accused of bribery and abuse of office by assistants who worked in the AG office under him.
Bush also said that two of his other focuses will be securing the U.S.-Mexico border in the state and advocating for all of the law enforcement officers across the state with an officer bill of rights.
Representatives from all of the county’s law enforcement agencies were in attendance, including Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, Beeville Police Department Interim Chief Richard Cantu Jr., Coastal Bend College Police Chief Kevin Behr and Beeville ISD Police Chief Art Gamez.
After the meet and greet event – where Bush spent nearly 45 minutes taking photos with local citizens – the commissioner sat down with those local law enforcement representatives to discuss issues facing them on a local level.
The Republican field for the March 1 primary features four candidates for the attorney general seat: Paxton, Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.
