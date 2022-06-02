Beeville Main Street is looking to attract more business to downtown Beeville through an Imagine the Possibilities tour taking place on June 4.
These tours are part of a program put together by the Texas Historical Commision. According to the commission, these tours “Invite potential investors, downtown developers, entrepreneurs and residents looking to be a part of downtown’s transformation to ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ each May for Preservation Month.”
Along with potential investors and businesses, the tour will be open to the public. According to Melissa Sanchez, the director for Beeville Main Street, there will also be volunteers and representatives from real estate companies to show the buildings.
Properties included in the tour are the Rio Theater building, the Blackburn-Thompson building, the State Bank, The IBC Bank, The Wilton building and the JCPenney building. All available properties can be found at downtowntx.org.
“It’s a good time to invest into downtown buildings,” said Sanchez. “We have a lot of events coming up and new businesses that I think will open. There will be a lot to do so I think downtown will eventually become the hub of Beeville.”
Sanchez has also said that there are grants available for investors who wish to remodel the properties as well.
If the tour goes well, Sanchez expects Beeville to participate in future Imagine the Possibilities tours.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•