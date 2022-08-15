For the majority of 2022, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department has had call after call during this unprecedented fire season. July offered something of a respite for the BVFD.
July saw a lower amount of calls for the local firefighters. The department’s Facebook page reported a total of 32 calls. This is down from 52 calls in June and the 73 calls the department responded to in March.
Thanks to the diminished callouts for the BVFD, firefighters were able to focus on training and drills. The department was also able to offer service to the community during Beeville’s Fourth of July parade.
Fire Chief Bill Burris said that the department was able to also focus on truck repairs. August has already seen an uptick in calls for the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, as Burris noted that while July may have been relatively slower, he noticed that the department has had a couple of calls a day so far in August.
The recent July rain did help in diminishing the risk of fire in Bee County, however, according to Burris, it does not take much to dry the land up again after a short period of rainfall.
Burris said that the firefighters are holding up well in these circumstances. The constant stream of supplies from local residents and businesses has kept the fire department well equipped for the days ahead.
“Our water is holding out and what snacks we have are holding out too,” said Burris.
Burris notes that the department will know if they need more supplies by the middle of August.
Burris reports that the fire department now has new members. These new members will help spread the work amongst the department.
While July may have offered a slower month for the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, August is already shaping up to be a busy month for the firefighters.
In July, the Beeville Fire Department responded to the following calls:
• One structure fire.
• Four brush and grass fires.
• Six mutual aid grass fire calls.
• Five fire alarms.
• Two EMS assists.
• One CO alarm.
• Four gas leaks.
• Three traffic control calls.
• One dumpster fire.
• One burning tire fire.
• Two smoke in the area calls.
• One smoke in a building call.
• One motor vehicle accident.
