Local residents finally got their chance to ask local, state and federal officials why national security has become their burden.
Clay Jostes, a local landowner, organized a meeting for border and immigration concerns, which packed the George West ISD cafeteria with over 200 residents.
Minutes before the meeting began, an alert was sent out through the Hyper-Reach notification system about a bailout on County Road 311 with an unknown number of subjects in a white truck.
The meeting included a panel of guest speakers including: Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff; Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s District Director Albert Martinez; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s South Central Texas Regional Director Javier Salinas; South Texans’ Property Rights Association Executive Director Susan Kibbe; Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent of Laredo Sector Matthew Hudak; Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby; Texas Department of Public Safety Captain Steve McQuagge; and Live Oak County DA office official James Sales. District 21 State Sen. Judith Zaffirini also sent a letter to be read aloud at the meeting.
The delegates shared their sympathy with residents and that the situation of undocumented immigrants trespassing and damaging their property was unacceptable.
Sheriff Busby stated that the situation was the worst he’s ever seen and that “the flood of illegals is not from Mexico” and his deputies “are doing everything we can to fight this.”
“Thanks to Borderstar and Stonegarden they’ve been able to work a lot of hours and you may have noticed a deputy where you’ve never seen him before.”
Sheriff Busby also announced that sheriffs along the border will be uniting and conducting more investigations soon.
He said he had been asked by a resident “why pursue the vehicles and tear up fence?” He quickly answered about the need to fight.
“We need to chase them to find them and stop them,” he said. “We’re going to keep fighting and keep prosecuting. This has fallen on us.”
The crowd applauded and “that’s right” was shouted by a resident.
At times he seemed bewildered and asked for clarification on a couple of questions from the audience including who residents should contact if undocumented immigrants are found on their land, and if they could directly contact Border Patrol agents and if the refinery was a risk of targeted terrorism.
The questions from the audience alluded to residents’ priorities about the deportation of undocumented immigrants, their own rights concerning guns and self defense, the likelihood of prosecutions and reimbursement for damages and resolutions.
It was also apparent that many were not aware of state initiated border security operations and efforts since 2006, especially Operation Drawbridge, which began in 2014 and the fact that the Texas National Guard deployed 500 troops to the border the first week of March.
Salinas stated that he was “only here to listen to you and hear your stories” before quickly passing the microphone.
Martinez, who met with George West Police Chief David Perkins in 2019 in response to residents who were concerned with illegal immigration and bailouts, reiterated Congressman Gonzalez’s support.
“In the old days the smuggler was someone you knew,” he said. “Now, it’s a stranger putting lives in danger. This year, 170,000 captured, it’s the worst it’s ever been. It’s not acceptable.”
Kibbe offered a unique landowner’s point of view to the situation and advised many to report and document damages.
She outlined the STPRA’s 15-year “adventure” with Border Patrol and how their voices have affected legislation.
Captain McQuagge and Chief Hudak addressed the majority of concerns and questions and provided exclusive insight to daily border activity.
Chief Hudak said the Laredo Sector covers 136 miles of border, 86,000 square feet with only 1,800 officers.
“To give you a perspective the Laredo sector has made 68,000 arrests since Oct. 1,” he said. “In only six months we have a 173% increase, and the trajectory continues. That contributes to the 770,000 arrests total at the border.
“You can scale that the way you want.”
Captain McQuagge said troopers are working 12-hour shifts at the border, assisting Border Patrol to stop and prevent them from coming into Texas.
“We’ve been chasing folks left and right, we’ve been shot at, we had used helicopters to locate people in the brush,” he said. “I’ve seen gang members apprehended in vehicles and I have seen migrants crying because they’ve lost that American dream. I’ve seen the whole rainbow.
“They’re apprehending 2,000 persons every day. We’re there to go after the criminal elements.”
Law enforcement officials were in a consensus that their approach is reactive and relies on investigations and technology.
Less than half an hour into the meeting, Sales said he was specifically asked to address the question, “Can I shoot them?”
Half the attendees chuckled and seemed shocked at the overwhelming response to leave that job to the trained professionals.
“Please, for the love of God, don’t shoot anybody,” said Sales.
He explained in great detail the different possible charges smugglers face if caught and suggested the best way to address the issue at the border was to serve on a jury and fill in the vacancies at customs and Border Patrol.
