Candidates to contend in March 3 primary

BEEVILLE – In two months, voters in Bee County will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic and Republican primary elections for candidates running for positions from president to precinct constable.

Locally, however, there only are two contested races. The first is for tax assessor-collector. According to data from the Secretary of State’s office, Republican newcomers Michelle Matus and Debbie Moreno will square off to succeed Linda Bridge, who did not file for re-election. However, according to Bridge, Moreno already has dropped out of the race. No Democrats filed to run for the position.

Bridge, whose first term began in 2009, said, “I’m going to retire and babysit grandbabies.”

Bridge said she will miss the friends and relationships she has made over the years, since first coming to the tax office 19 years ago.

“I absolutely love working with people and I love resolving issues and the one-on-ones I have taking care of my customers,” she said.

The second race is for Precinct 4 constable, where incumbent Republican Ronaldo Olivares faces a challenge from Adam D. Trevino in that primary.

Jose Aliseda, 156th Judicial District attorney, is unopposed in the Republican primary and no Democrat has filed to oppose him in November. He said it will be interesting to see what effect President Donald Trump has on voter turnout among Republicans, due to being the incumbent and likely nominee. And with the end of straight-ticket voting in Texas, Aliseda wonders how this will play in November.

“I’m really curious to see what the Trump factor is going to do, whether it will be positive or negative,” he said. 

Candidates on the ballot include:

U.S. Senator

Democratic

Chris Bell

Michael Cooper

Amanda K. Edwards

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Annie “Mama” Garcia

Victor Hugo Harris

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Sema Hernandez

D.R. Hunter

Adrian Ocegueda

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Royce West

Republican

Virgil Bierschwale

John Anthony Castro

John Cornyn (i)

Dwayne Stovall

Mark Yancey

U.S. Representative, District 34

Democratic

Osbert Rodriguez Haro III

Filemon B. Vela (i)

Diego Zavala

Republican

Rey Gonzalez

Rod Lingsch

State Senator, District 21

Democrat Judith Zaffirini (i)

Republican Frank Pomeroy

State Representative, District 43

Republican J.M. Lozano (i)

156th Judicial District Attorney

Republican Jose Aliseda (i)

Bee County

County Attorney

Republican Mike Knight (i)

Sheriff

Republican Alden Southmayd III (i)

Tax Assessor-Collector

Republican

Michelle Matus

Debbie Moreno

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Democrat Carlos Salazar Jr. (i)

Republican Kristofer Linney

Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican Samuel Farias (i)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republican Mike Showalter (i)

Constable, Precinct 1

Democrat Johnny “Dino” Sauceda (i)

Constable, Precinct 2

Republican Micaela “Mickie” Ochoa (i)

Constable, Precinct 3

Republican Stephen Phipps

Constable, Precinct 4

Republican

Ronaldo Olivares (i)

Adam D. Trevino

