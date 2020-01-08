Candidates to contend in March 3 primary

BEEVILLE – In two months, voters in Bee County will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic and Republican primary elections for candidates running for positions from president to precinct constable.
Locally, however, there only are two contested races. The first is for tax assessor-collector. According to data from the Secretary of State’s office, Republican newcomers Michelle Matus and Debbie Moreno will square off to succeed Linda Bridge, who did not file for re-election. However, according to Bridge, Moreno already has dropped out of the race. No Democrats filed to run for the position.
Bridge, whose first term began in 2009, said, “I’m going to retire and babysit grandbabies.”
Bridge said she will miss the friends and relationships she has made over the years, since first coming to the tax office 19 years ago.
“I absolutely love working with people and I love resolving issues and the one-on-ones I have taking care of my customers,” she said.
The second race is for Precinct 4 constable, where incumbent Republican Ronaldo Olivares faces a challenge from Adam D. Trevino in that primary.
Jose Aliseda, 156th Judicial District attorney, is unopposed in the Republican primary and no Democrat has filed to oppose him in November. He said it will be interesting to see what effect President Donald Trump has on voter turnout among Republicans, due to being the incumbent and likely nominee. And with the end of straight-ticket voting in Texas, Aliseda wonders how this will play in November.
“I’m really curious to see what the Trump factor is going to do, whether it will be positive or negative,” he said.
Candidates on the ballot include:
U.S. Senator
Democratic
Chris Bell
Michael Cooper
Amanda K. Edwards
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Annie “Mama” Garcia
Victor Hugo Harris
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Sema Hernandez
D.R. Hunter
Adrian Ocegueda
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Royce West
Republican
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
John Cornyn (i)
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
U.S. Representative, District 34
Democratic
Osbert Rodriguez Haro III
Filemon B. Vela (i)
Diego Zavala
Republican
Rey Gonzalez
Rod Lingsch
State Senator, District 21
Democrat Judith Zaffirini (i)
Republican Frank Pomeroy
State Representative, District 43
Republican J.M. Lozano (i)
156th Judicial District Attorney
Republican Jose Aliseda (i)
Bee County
County Attorney
Republican Mike Knight (i)
Sheriff
Republican Alden Southmayd III (i)
Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican
Michelle Matus
Debbie Moreno
Commissioner, Precinct 1
Democrat Carlos Salazar Jr. (i)
Republican Kristofer Linney
Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican Samuel Farias (i)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republican Mike Showalter (i)
Constable, Precinct 1
Democrat Johnny “Dino” Sauceda (i)
Constable, Precinct 2
Republican Micaela “Mickie” Ochoa (i)
Constable, Precinct 3
Republican Stephen Phipps
Constable, Precinct 4
Republican
Ronaldo Olivares (i)
Adam D. Trevino
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.