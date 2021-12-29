Richard Cantu Jr. is now the fourth chief of the Beeville Police Department in less than six months after accepting the role as interim chief Dec. 20.
Cantu, who has served the past eight-plus years as the assistant chief of the BPD, steps into the role left vacant by Waylan Rhodes, who accepted the chief role at the Sanger Police Department.
It will be Cantu’s second stint as the department’s interim chief. He served in the role in 2016 after then-Chief Joe Treviño retired.
“I’ve done it before, I’lldo it again,” Cantu said about taking over as the interim chief.
Cantu has been with the BPD for 23 years in total and has 26 years of service in law enforcement.
He started his career at the BPD in late 1994 before a stint with the George West Police Department from 1996 through 1999.
He returned to the BPD in March 1999.
The 49-year-old A.C. Jones High alumnus will celebrate his ninth year as the assistant chief of the BPD in February.
Cantu said he still sees himself as an officer, and not as a “desk jockey.”
“I will still go out and answer calls with (the department’s officers,” Cantu said. “I still go out and do some traffic stops with them. I’m very heavily involved with our personnel. I’m not always in this office.
“I sweat and bleed alongside them.”
For Cantu, it’s about making a difference.
“I’m still young,” he said. “I’m still on that proactive approach in making a difference in the community.”
And his passion for making a difference and for serving alongside the officers of his department won’t change as he takes on his new role, he said.
“Even as an interim chief, I’ll still be out and about, working with the community, working alongside the officers,” Cantu quipped.
“Why? Because I love doing that and I think it’s necessary for the chief of police to do that.”
Cantu will be the fourth different person to sit in the chief’s chair this year.
In late July, Robert Bridge announced his retirement after spending nearly four years as the chief of the BPD.
Kevin Kelso was then named the interim chief by City Manager John Benson, but his tenure didn’t last long.
After a little more than a month on the job, Kelso resigned in Beeville to accept the role of chief on a full-time basis with the Shiner Police Department.
Rhodes was then installed as the interim chief in early October.
Rhodes served his last day as the BPD chief Dec. 17. He will begin as the chief in Sanger early next month.
Cantu had declined the offer to be the interim chief before both Kelso and Rhodes were hired, but this time, when Benson asked if he wanted to the be interim chief, Cantu said yes.
He said it just felt like the right time to say yes this time around.
As for taking over as the full-time chief, Cantu said he likely wouldn’t turn down the chance, but that he also has his eyes set on another goal he’s had on his mind for years.
“If the opportunity was there (to be the full-time chief), would I want to do it? Yeah, I would want to do it and then retire,” Cantu said.
“But I still want to seek this other goal of mine that I have regardless of if I’m in that position or not.”
He would not elaborate on the other goal, saying only, “I have some other ambitions and endeavors that I want to pursue when I retire. ... I’m going to seek that when it comes time.”
