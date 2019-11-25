‘Career criminal’ given 35 years

BEEVILLE – Judge Patrick Flanigan of the 156th District handed down a 35-year prison sentence for a 39-year-old drug defendant, Roman Rios, Friday morning.
Assistant District Attorney James Sales said it took a seven-man, five-woman jury just 15 minutes to return to the courtroom Wednesday with a guilty verdict after hearing the testimony against the defendant.
John Landreth, an investigator for District Attorney José Aliseda, said Rios had been stopped by an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety on March 29 as he was driving into Beeville.
The investigator had testified that the suspect was weaving and driving dangerously through traffic when he stopped him.
During the traffic stop, officers found Rios had three grams of methamphetamine with him.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The charge is a second degree felony.
Rios faced a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of as much as $10,000.
However, Sales argued that the defendant was a “career criminal” because he had previous felony convictions.
Prosecutors provided evidence that Rios had two or more felony convictions, making it possible for the court to classify him as a habitual felony offender.
That enhanced the range of punishment to between 25 to 99 years in prison.
Rios also was not eligible for probation because of the previous felony convictions.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.