Isaias Del Bosque may be the second eldest bus driver in Texas at 82 years old, but his smile and spirit are as young as the children of Bee County he drives to school every day.
“I love being around kids,” said Isaias, the father of Beeville Independent School District Director of Transportation Ernest Del Bosque. “They are what keeps me going.”
With just under 20 years in transportation, the last 14 spent at BISD, the father and son duo beam with pride for each other and enjoy working together.
As a child, Isaias loved playing his accordion and started his own group called “El Cojunto Los Supremos,” which he performed with for over 60 years.
“My dad would have dances in our living room in Normanna when I was a kid,” Ernest said. “We didn’t have electricity, but they had their guitars and an accordion and people dancing all day. During intermission I would always sneak on stage and mess around with the accordion. Finally, when I turned 11, my dad bought me my own and I’ve been playing ever since.”
Isaias would also take Ernest to perform at different ranches for the farm workers who had been working in the fields all day.
After 30 years of driving for H-E-B in Houston, Isaias retired. But, he grew restless after about two years and started driving a school bus to help out a friend.
“I stayed,” he said, “because I liked joking around with the kids and it was better than being home and watching TV.”
Ernest quickly rose to the rank of director in Garland. When a chance to come home presented itself, he happily returned.
“I went from managing a fleet of 30 vehicles to 350,” he said. “But South Texas is my home and this is where I belong. My daughter also worked with us for a bit and it was nice having three generations together at one point.”
Both Isaias and Ernest said they witness a lot of special moments in the students’ lives on the bus and try their best to be a positive role model.
“I had to pick up his route one day because he had an appointment,” said Ernest. “And right away the kids asked, ‘Where’s Mr. D?’ and ‘Is he OK? Is he coming back?’ I said yes, don’t worry, he will be here.”
Isaias humbly chuckled and said, “It’s true. I don’t take days off because I want to be there for them. They expect me there every morning and every afternoon. I don’t want to let them down.”
Isaias also admitted that sometimes the kids get a little louder than they should.
“Sometimes they get a little rowdy,” he quickly glanced at his boss, also his son, “but they get away with a lot with me. I mean, they’re just kids.”
Ernest said that student management styles keep the kids from carrying on and keep them safe.
“Parents will call me and say ‘I remember Mr. D. He was my bus driver, and now he’s driving my kid.’ And they’re happy to have them in his care.”
Ernest said they have attended many graduations and feel a piece of them walk across the stage as well.
“I’m very proud of my crew for the job they do getting the kids where they need to be every day,” he said. “Bus drivers are just a different breed of people. They’re all heart and very passionate about what they do.”
The size of BISD may be small, said Ernest, but with a combined 600 years experience in his 30 member team, the kids are receiving big service.
“My drivers are very loyal and committed,” he said. “Those are their kids. They love them and whether they realize it or not they have a huge impact on their lives.”
Isaias recalled watching a senior graduate who he remembered driving to kindergarten and warmly smiled.
