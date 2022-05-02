Dozens of monarch butterflies took to the sky on April 20 to commemorate National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Beeville put the butterfly release together to honor abused children and bring the community together for the cause.
During the event, CASA also took a look at 2021 and its milestones. In 2021, CASA in Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio County had 54 volunteer advocates who served 234 children in 103 cases throughout the area.
A total of 75 butterflies were released at the end of the retrospective. CASA also planted a butterfly bush in the hopes that the butterflies may migrate back to Beeville in the future.
According to Yvette Lewis-Alvarez, the outreach director and facilitator for CASA, the butterflies symbolize hope and a new beginning.
“That’s what we want for all of the kids we provide a service for,” said Lewis-Alvarez. “CASA is having a new beginning right now. We are in between executive directors. We have an interim right now. We are hoping we can just bring a new kind of light to the community with our new CASA program that’s going on right now.”
According to Lewis-Alvarez, seven new advocates will be sworn in with 36th District Court Judge Starr Bauer.
CASA is hoping that this will serve as an inaugural butterfly release. They already have plans to hold another such event next April. CASA also plans to hold fundraisers further into 2022 as well.
CASA volunteers are assigned to children or sibling groups to advocate for their best interests. Their main goal is to make sure children are safe and that their family has the resources and support they need to heal.
“There is always a need for more CASA volunteers,” said Lewis-Alvarez. “By becoming a volunteer, you can take your efforts beyond just awareness, and do your part to help support children and families in crisis right here in our community.”
As National Child Abuse Prevention month comes to a close, CASA encourages individuals who see abouse to report it to 800-252-5400 or www.txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911.
For more information, individuals can visit www.beeaCASA.org or call 361-542-4407.
