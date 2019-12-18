CASA expands services to serve San Patricio County

BEEVILLE – On Tuesday, Dec. 3, CASA of Bee, Live Oak & McMullen Counties held an open house at their satellite office in Sinton, to mark expanding their services to serve the children in CPS care in San Patricio County.
The new location was officially opened on Sept. 1, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with food, music and lots more on Dec. 3.
CASA has received the support of Judge Bauer, Judge Flanigan and Judge Whatley. They have seen the work that CASA has done in Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties, and because of this, requested that CASA of BLOM expand their program services to include San Patricio County.
The San Patricio County Child Welfare Board in April gave a presentation to county commissioners and stated that 66,382 children were confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect in Texas in 2018. Some 230 of those children are from San Patricio County alone.
CASA advocates have specialized training to become an advocate and are appointed by the court to become the guardian ad litem for the children who are in the Child Welfare System.
For more information on to become a CASA volunteer to serve children in Bee, Live Oak, McMullen or San Patricio Counties, call 361-542-4407 or visit beeacasa.org.