Caution, common sense urged as mask restrictions ease

It has been a year since lives were changed by the declaration of pandemic status for COVID-19. Now, with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses, local officials still urge citizens to exercise caution and common sense in the face of the virus blamed for ending the lives of more than 500,000 Americans.
The Bee County Commissioners Court March 8 was split when it came time to decide whether to discontinue the requirement that visitors to county buildings to wear a face covering or mask that obscures the nose and mouth. Commissioners Dennis DeWitt, Kristofer Linney and Sammy Farias were in favor but County Judge Trace Morrill and Commissioner Kenneth Haggard were opposed. Therefore, anyone entering a county building such as the Bee County Courthouse, now has the option whether to wear a mask or go without.
“We both fully support the decision of the commissioners court,” Morrill said. “There’s no conflict there.”
The easing of mask requirements could not come soon enough for some county employees who have had to deal with hostile members of the public who have become defensive when requests are made that they cover their faces. Tax Assessor-Collector Michelle Matus said in one incident a man spat in her face. She actually wanted the county to continue requiring visitors to wear masks.
However, mask requirements for county employees remain unchanged. Morrill said that workers who are not in an office by themselves, or who are unable to social distance, must wear a face covering.
Mike Willow of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for Beeville and Bee County, underscored this stance when he said, “My opinion is for the safety of the staff, if they deal with the public, they need to wear a mask. With the vaccine, we may feel bulletproof, but it’s still too soon.”
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted to retain its temporary COVID-19 workforce for at least another quarter. This includes personnel who perform temperature checks in the courthouse along with those charged with cleaning and sterilizing.
Willow also gave an update of the local COVID-19 situation to the Beeville City Council when it met March 9. He said that via the county’s two vaccine hubs at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville and the Community Action Coalition of South Texas at the Bee County Expo Center, along with retail locations such as Walmart, Walgreens and H-E-B, 37,100 doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to date. Most of those receiving the vaccine locally actually reside outside of Bee County, as only 19 percent of county residents have been vaccinated, he said.
Willow also said more than 100 house call vaccinations have been given to county residents physically unable to visit one of the sites.
Vaccination appointments typically are scheduled online. However, he said, “Those without smartphones, or who aren’t computer literate, can call the COVID hotline at 361-492-5981 to register.”
The hotline is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.