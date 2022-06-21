The Coastal Bend Blood Center will hold a “Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve” blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Beeville Walmart.
The blood center must collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the needed blood products to 22 medical facilities within the 10 Coastal Bend Area counties.
Local patients are counting on these lifesaving donation. This blood drive is vital to make sure the center’s shelves are ready for any traumas that might happen over the Independence Day holiday and the rest of summer.
Donors will be entered to win an Xbox, $500 H-E-B gift card, an Apple Watch, a Roomba, AirBNB 2 night stay in Port Aransas, $100 Valero gas card and more.
Blood donors will receive a “Rock & Roll” T-shirt, Blue Bell ice cream voucher and a Texas State Aquarium coupon.
Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments, but walk-ins are welcome.
To schedule an appointment donors can text the word “APPOINT” to 999-777, call the blood center at 361-855-4943 or visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org.
Information submitted by Hannah Halepaska, donor recruiter/PR and communications specialist, Coastal Bend Blood Center