CBBC to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

As COVID-19 continues to affect the Coastal Bend Community, the Blood Center will begin offering a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test for all blood donors starting Sept. 1.
In efforts to increase blood donations, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging all well and healthy individuals to donate and save lives. Donors will receive a valuable resource, COVID-19 Antibody Test, after a successful donation. Results may take up to seven days and can be found in your donor portal, accessible through the Blood Center’s website.
Anyone who has recently been exposed, is showing symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19 must wait at least 14 days from their last symptom or exposure. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is not a testing site for COVID-19.
Following are local blood drives scheduled. Appointment to donate life can also be made at the Coastal Bend Blood Center in Corpus Christi. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 361-947-4479.
Upcoming Beeville blood drives
Friday, Sept. 10 – Wal-Mart Beeville (2 – 6 p.m.)
Monday, Sept. 13 – Coastal Bend College – Beeville (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Monday, Sept. 13 – Wal- Mart Beeville (4 – 6 p.m.)
About the blood center
The Coastal Bend Blood Center covers 10 counties and 20 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend Region. The Blood Center is a proud partner in overseeing the healthcare of the Coastal Bend and will continue to do its part to guarantee that the community’s blood needs are met.