Coastal Bend College President Dr. Justin Hoggard had many positive experiences to report during the regular Coastal Bend College Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 20.
Hoggard announced during his report that the college had received the Title III grant. This grant amounts to $1.9 million dollars. The grant will be put in the consent agenda for a future meeting. According to Hoggard, this is a game changer for Coastal Bend College.
“Our emphasis is going to be on online learning and instruction in general,” said Hoggard. “The idea being that the people that are most in contact with students are the faculty.”
In the event that Coastal Bend College has to go back to an online learning environment, this grant will help the college adapt to that.
“This is highly associated and closely related to our strategic plan,” said Hoggard.
Hoggard additionally reported that he had a conversation with local officials in Pleasanton. The city has earmarked $40,000 for the Pleasanton Trade Program. They will be doing a second round of the program.
Hoggard recognized Beeville Chief of Police Kevin Behr for his 23 years of dedicated service to Coastal Bend College. Behr was instrumental in establishing the Coastal Bend College Police Department. Hoggard also recognized the Coastal Bend College marketing and public relations workers. Amanda Ramirez, the interim director of marketing and public relations was present to accept the recognition on behalf of her staff.
Hoggard reported that the recently held 50 Women of Distinction event hosted at the college and run by Coastal Bend Publishing was a major success.
“My understanding was that it was one heck of a time,” said Hoggard.
Dennis Wade, the publisher for Coastal Bend Publishing, sent a thank you letter to the college.
Hoggard additionally reported that nine of the 50 women recognized at the event were representatives of Coastal Bend College.
In other business, the Board of Trustees discussed the following:
• Heard a report on the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 Public Funds Investment Act report.
• Heard a report from Randy Seitz with the Bee Area Partnership. Seitz reported that the Bee Area Partnership is in the process of closing multiple projects. In addition, Triga Solutions and Bear Solutions are both acquiring the equipment these companies need to get up and running. Thirteen prospect proposals have been sent out this year from the Bee Area Partnership.
• Heard the Chief Executive Officer Title IX Report. The report indicated the college is in compliance with Title IX.
• Heard an update on foundation activities. It was reported that 405 applicants have applied to scholarships through the foundation. The foundation has also initiated a staff giving program. Twenty-three percent of staff gave to the foundation, exceeding the goal of 10% that Paul Cantrell was working toward. Cantrell also reported that the Cougar Athletic Trust has its first two committed donors. The foundation will also launch its first massive giving campaign through social media. This will fall on Nov. 2, the 57th birthday of the foundation.
• Approved three assistant coordinator positions for the transfer and general education instructional unit.
• Authorized the college to contract for detailed design services and advertise for competitive sealed proposals for CBC central plant HVAC piping removal and replacement. Adopted the prevailing water rate scale for Bee County and adopted the contractor selection criteria for competitive sealed proposals for physical plant piping repair.
• Authorized the Coastal Bend College staff to advertise for competitive sealed proposals for the CBC industrial trades and criminal justice electrical repairs and upgrades, adopted the prevailing wage rate scale for Bee County and adopted the contractor selection criteria for Coastal Bend College staff and administration to use for the selection of a contractor for the CBC industrial trades and criminal justice electrical repairs and upgrades.
• Authorized the college to advertise for competitive sealed proposals for part 2 of the CBC Alice facilities electrical upgrades, adopted a wage rate scale for Jim Wells County and adopted the contractor selection criteria for competitive sealed proposals.
• Authorized Coastal Bend College staff to advertise for competitive sealed proposals for the CBC Hogue LIbrary and Student Union Building HVAC upgrades, adopted the prevailing wage rate scale for Bee County and adopted the contractor selection criteria for Coastal Bend College staff and administration to use for the selection of a contractor for the CBC Hogue Library and Student Union Building HVAC upgrades.
• Approved a change of signatures for financial institutions.
• Approved the TexPool resolution.
